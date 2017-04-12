Katherine Williams, 64, of Rosedale died Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Lively Stone Apostolic Church in Rosedale with Bishop Paul Williams officiating. Burial will be in Bold Pilgrim Cemetery in Beulah.

Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. followed by a wake from 5-6 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Homed in Rosedale and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include daughter Barbara Hall of Rosedale; two grandchildren of Rosedale; brother Jessie Lee Williams of Beulah, Foster Williams of Rosedale and Bobby Joe Williams of Jackson; and sisters Mary Height of Hesperia, CA, Louisa Carr of Apple Valley, CA, Geneva Williams, Eva Russell of Rosedale and Jessie Mae Johnson of Rosedale.