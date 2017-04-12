Eddie Lee Robinson, 57, died April 2, 2017, at Parchman.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at New Saint James M.B. Church with Pastor Jerry T. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Height Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include children Roshonda M. Jones of Cleveland, Eddie T. Lee of Lebanon, OH, and Kerry V. Lee of Parchman; and Mable Robinson of Shaw and Georgia Ann Robinson of Cleveland.