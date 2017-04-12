Christine Ann Sims, 56, of Cleveland died Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Elder Larrus Fulton officiating.

Survivors include husband Larry Sims of Cleveland; sisters Dorothy Fulton of Miami, FL, and Leora Fulton of Boyle; and brother Larrus Fulton of Alabama.

Online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.tlredmonfuneralhome.com