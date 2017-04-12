Cortney K. Curry, 28, of Shaw died Monday, April 3, 2017, at Houston Northwest Medical Center, Houston, TX.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Strangers Home M.B. Church, Shaw burial following in the Northwest Shaw Memorial Gardens under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary, Cleveland. Rev. Herron Wilson will officiate.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2017, from 3-6 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary and beginning at noon Saturday at the church.

She is survived by two daughters Halee and Kennedi; mother Shirley Smith; maternal grandmother Earnestine Clark; sister Shanna Green; six brothers Melvin Curry, Jermarcus Smith, Terrance Stimage, Patrick Stimage, Damien Smith and Shakira DeSavoir; 11 aunts, 11 uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.