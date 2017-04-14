Dorothy Grenell, 83, of Cleveland died Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at St. Paul M.B. Church, Cleveland, with the Rev. Fredrick Ford officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery, Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, with family hour from 5-7 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home, Cleveland.

Dorothy Mae Blair was born on December 22, 1933, to Freida Henry and John Blair in Greenville. She transitioned this earthly place on April 9, 2017, in Ruleville.

At an early age, she accepted Christ at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist church under the leadership of Reverend H.H. Humes where she remained a faithful member. During her tenure, she was an active member of many auxiliaries: Sunday school secretary, BTU member, Gospel Choir, Senior Choir, Chairpersons of Women’s Day and Women’s Ministry, Vacation Bible School Coordinator, Church Historian, Missionary Society, and Church Restoration committee.

Dorothy began her education at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Greenville. She later moved to Cleveland to live with her aunt and uncle, Pearl and Dave Pettigrew, where she graduated from Cleveland Colored Consolidated High School. She attended Jackson State College (Jackson State University) where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in English Education in 1955. Being educationally driven, she obtained her Masters of Science degree in English Education from Delta State University in 1975.

Her love for teaching and enlightening others led her on a journey that spanned thirty-five years. Her first stop on this journey directed her to Boyle Elementary for two years. She spent the remainder of her teaching career at East Side High School, where she taught English in grades 9-12. Affectionately known as Mrs. G to her students, she actively engaged her students in the classroom as well as school activities. Dorothy held positions as English Department Chair, Senior Class sponsor, and senior play director. She extended her knowledge to collegiate level students by serving as an instructor for Coahoma Community College’s night class program. After her retirement from the Cleveland School District, she spent ten years with Cable One Corporation as a communication specialist.

A strong sense of social and civic awareness led her to become a member of the Delta Pi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. while attending Jackson State College. Professional affiliations included CAE, MEA, NEA, and Bolivar County Retired Teachers Personnel of Mississippi. She was also a charter member of Athena Social and Civic Club Inc., which was founded in 1967 and was instrumental in establishing the Kappa Pi Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta at Delta State University.

On December 29, 1958, Dorothy entered into holy matrimony with Roosevelt Grenell. To this union three children were born; Keenan David, Monica Yvette, and Sonya Alison.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters Susie Fuller and Sallie Pannell; her aunt Theresa Young; and her aunt and uncle who reared her.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years Roosevelt Grenell; a son, Dr. Keenan Grenell (Donna) of Wauwatosa, WI; two daughters, Monica Grenell of Cleveland, Sonya Grenell-Franklin (Cephas) of Woodbridge, VA; seven grandchildren Nicolette Young (Broderick), Keenan Grenell II, Saveon Grenell, Kaitlind Grenell, Jordyn Franklin, Cameron Grenell, Jaedyn Franklin; and two great grandchildren Jafort Franklin III, Jacob Franklin; special niece, Ida B. Riles of Chicago, IL; and a host of relatives and friends.