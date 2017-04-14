Robert David “Bobby” Elmore, 82, of Boyle passed away on Thursday April 13, 2017, at home.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017, from 10-11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Delta Heights Memorial Gardens. Rev. Terrell Stringer will officiate the services.

Bobby was born on February 17, 1935, to Jack and Eva (Taylor) Elmore in Duncan. He attended Ruleville Schools and grew up on the Sunflower River. Bobby moved to Cleveland in 1963 and lived there for several years prior to moving to Skene. He married Mary Louise McMurry on June 1, 1956 in Skene. He was a member of Skene Baptist Church. Bobby worked for Denton’s Dairy for 17 years. He also worked for Billy Redden as an electrician and then retired from Taylor Heat & Air. Bobby loved to do woodworking as well as gardening. He loved to watch hummingbirds. Bobby was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Jack Henry and Eva Marie Elmore; his brother Jack Henry Elmore Jr.; his sister Margie Starnes; and his brother William “Bill” Elmore.

Bobby is survived by wife of 60 years Mary Louise McMurry Elmore of Boyle; son, Gary (Beverly) Elmore of Skene; daughter, Janet Pearson of Skene; 3 grandchildren Jessica (Craig) Morgan, Ashley (Jeff) Brooks and Duke Pearson (Kristen Smith); 2 great-grandchildren Addyson Morgan and Whitney Morgan; sister Louise Walton of Wesson; brother Jimmy Elmore of Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Woodruff, Lewis Sellers, Tommy McMurry, Lamar Andrews, Al Mann and Charlie Morgan.

Honorary pallbearers will be R.G. “Bully” Leopard and Randy Howarth.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.