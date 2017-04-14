James E. Johnson, 57, of Rosedale died April 7, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Riverside Baptist Church in Rosedale with Rev. Spencer Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Rosedale.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

Survivors include wife Linda C. Johnson of Rosedale; mother Ethel Mae Johnson of Rosedale; sons Marcus T. Johnson of Cleveland and Edwin T. Johnson of Rosedale; daughters Jamie L. Johnson of Canton; brothers Robert Jackson of Boyle, Joseph Johnson of Rosedale, Christopher Johnson of Lake Village, Rev. Kenyun Johnson of Rosedale and George King of Alabama; and sisters Louise Johnson, Ethel Smith, Jacqueline Johnson and Rena McKnight, all of Rosedale.