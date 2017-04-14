Ruby Jordan Wright, 90, of Merigold died April 10, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Earl V. Hall officiating. Burial will be in Merigold Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons Otis Wright of Chicago, Grandville Wright of Mound Bayou, James D. Wright of Shelby, Alford and Willie J. Wright of Merigold and Lonzel Wright of Cleveland; and daughters Minnie M. Wright and Gwen Wright-Holland of Milwaukee, Bobbie Wright of Chicago, Mary Roberts of Mound Bayou, May and Cora Wright of Merigold and Lender Wright-Harris of Southaven.