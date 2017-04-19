Victor Paul Baioni, 75, of Shaw passed away on April 17, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw. A Rosary will immediately follow beginning at 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw with Fr. Tom Mullally and Fr. Peter Nguyen officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery.

After the interment, attendees are all invited to join the family in the Parish Hall for a meal prepared by the St. Francis Church Family and Friends.

Mr. Baioni was born on May 31, 1941, in Shaw to Willie Baioni Sr. and Maria Sandroni Baioni. On April 28, 1963, he married his beloved wife Martha Ann Robb in Shaw and they were happily married for 54 years. Mr. Baioni proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard as a Sergeant. He served as a Board Member of the Shaw School District for 5 years, Bolivar County Election Commission for 13 years, Bolivar County Assistant Road Manager for 13 years, Bolivar County Supervisor of District 5 for 3 terms, and was the President of the Parish Council of St. Francis of Assisi in Shaw. He had a heart of gold, which led him to help others whenever he was able to and he was always determined to treat everyone equally the same. Mr. Baioni was a faithful servant to his church, St. Francis of Assisi in Shaw and also to the community. He was an outstanding gardener and loved to share his harvest with others. He loved his family and grandchildren dearly.

He is preceded in death by his son Jamey P. Baioni; parents Willie Baioni, Sr. and Maria Sandroni Baioni; and two brothers Tony Baioni and Jimmie Baioni.

Mr. Baioni is survived by his wife Martha Ann Baioni of Shaw; sons Karl Baioni (Andrea) of Somerville, TN, Keith Baioni (Kim) of Windsor, CO, and Kevin Baioni (Lori) of Collierville, TN; sisters Angelina Baioni Pirtle, Annie Baioni Kovach, and Stella Baioni Grimes of Shaw and Catherine Baioni Pearson of Sylacauga, AL; brothers Willie Baioni Jr. and Tommy Baioni of Shaw; grandchildren Brett Baioni of Cleveland, Anna Kathryn Baioni of Cleveland, Andrew Baioni of Cleveland, Morgan Baioni of Collierville, TN, Shelby Baioni of Collerville, TN, and Blakely Baioni of Collerville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice.

