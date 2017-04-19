Troy Ray Jackson, 66

Graveside service for Troy Ray Jackson was held Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Drew Cemetery.

Mr. Jackson, 66, died on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at his residence.

He was born on October 6, 1950, in Oklahoma to the late Charley Ray and Gladys Mae Pemberton Jackson and lived in Drew.

Troy was a farmer before his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and fraternal grandparents; a great nephew Donald Michael Evans Thomas; and a brother-in-law Barney Bell.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Stephen) Bates of Trumann, AR; brothers George Jackson of Drew and Charles Jackson of Jonesboro, AR; grandchildren Colyn and Bailee Bates of Trumann, AR; nieces Rebecca (Matthew) Hamilton, Jessica Jones and Sarah Thomas; nephews Charles Anthony (Cynthia) Jackson and Jeremy Jackson; and great-nieces Aleighya Jackson and Samantha and Raleigh Thomas.

Visitation was Wednesday, April 19, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Byron Holden, Stephen Bates, Colyn Bates, Jeremy Jackson, Joe Joe Brooks, and Jeff Clements.

Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Hamilton and Anthony Jackson.

