Barbara Kay Pearson Harris, 62

Services for Barbara Kay Pearson Harris will be held Friday, April 21, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Mrs. Harris, 62, died on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

She was born on January 17, 1955, in Bluff Springs to Elmer and Reba Fountain Pearson and lived in Ruleville.

Barbara worked at Ruleville Manufacturing before her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy Leon Harris; brother Mike Pearson; and father Elmer Pearson.

Barbara loved her dog, traveling, eating, shopping, flowers and her family.

She is survived by her mother Reba Holmes of Boyle; daughter Michelle Harris (James) Jenkins of Cleveland; sons Mitch (Jennifer) Harris of Cleveland and Brian (Becky) Harris of Ruleville; brother Wayne Pearson of Greenville; brother Steve (Barbara) Pearson of Greenville; brother David (Lori) Holmes of Cabot, AR; brother Tony (Angela) Holmes of Doddsville; brother, Mark (Kathy) Holmes of Doddsville; sister Shirley (Wilbur) Coleman of Greenville; sister, Teresa (Rodney) Pearson of AR; sister, Joann Holmes of Boyle; sister-in-law Judy Harris Pearson of Ruleville; grandchildren Michell Harris, Dylan Peacock, Tanner Peacock, Austin Harris, Brooke Harris, Fisher Jenkins, Codie Havens, Christopher Jenkins, Kylie (Tyler) Goodwin; great-grandson Zander Harris; great-granddaughter Kenlie Goodwin; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rev. Robert Haney will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Pearson, Steve Pearson, Nick Holmes, Jonathan Harris, Jamie Myers, and Ronnie Myers. Burial will follow in Lehrton Cemetery.

On line guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com