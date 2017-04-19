Sandra Johnson, 64, of Shaw died Friday, April 14, 2017, in Fulton.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at McEvans Elementary School in Shaw with Rev. Larry King officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer C.M.E. Cemetery in Carrolton.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m. and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the school.

She is survived by three daughters Veronica Bryant and Shelonda Frazier, both of Shaw, and Anita (Bernard) Harvey of Greenville; stepdaughter Tenisha Johnson of Chicago, IL; four brothers James (Beatrice) Wadlington, Erbie Wadlington and Eddie Wadlington, all of Shaw, and Willie Wadlington of Chicago, IL; sister Lettie (Roy) Sears of Cleveland, OH; special friends Joseph Curtis; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.