Taryn Evita Smith, 45, of Columbus, GA, formerly of Shaw, died April 11, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.

Funeral service was held Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Cathedral of Prayer COGIC in Columbus, GA, with Dr. Charles L. Rodgers officiating.

Visitation was held from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Sconiers Funeral Home in Columbus, GA, and one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include her mother Grace S. Smith of Shaw; children JeQuitta Stallings, Kiersten Strother, Kemuel Hood and Nigel Hood, all of Columbus, GA; sisters Jackie Hillman of Louisville, KY, Jacquelyn Smith of Atlanta, GA, Rita White of St. Louis, MO, Valerie Smith-Silas, Dr. DeUnderia Smith-Wraggs and Verneshia Smith of Shaw, Wanda Smith-Herndon of Phenix City, AL, and Tayna Smith of Jackson; brother Charles White of Kentucky; one grandson; and a host of other relatives, friends and loved ones.