Mrs. Bobbie Earline Sims Medders, 85, of Merigold passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Graveside service honoring the life of Mrs. Medders was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at New Cleveland Cemetery with Rev. Artie Fulcher and Rev. James Rogers officiating.

