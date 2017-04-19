Julia Lee, 83, of Shelby died April 10, 2017, at Shelby Nursing & Rehab.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Old Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. Joseph Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Hooker Chapel Cemetery in Duncan under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include two sisters Edna Brown of Memphis, TN, and Ophelia Brown of Buffalo, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.