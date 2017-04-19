Darlene Fair, 63, of Drew died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Holly Grove M.B. Church in Drew with Rev. William Blackmon officiating. Burial will be in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be form 2-5 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include husband Homer D. Fair; son LaQwan E. Fair of Starkville; and daughter Nicole Willis of Cedar Hill, TX.