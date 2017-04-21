Mr. Ricky Lee Weaver, 61, of Shaw passed away on April 18, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at Shaw Cemetery with Brother Larry Weaver officiating.

Mr. Weaver was born on January 25, 1956, to Bobby Lee Weaver and Frances Shirlene Weaver in Cleveland. On November 18, 1979, he married Barbara Jean Canico in Shaw. Mr. Weaver was a quality technician at Baxter for 25 years until retiring. He served as a volunteer fireman for many years in Shaw. He was a good brother, storyteller, artist, collector, and enjoyed reading. Mr. Weaver never met a stranger. He was always kind to everyone he met and never spoke ill of anybody or raised his voice towards another. He loved attending family gatherings; and going to yard sales, when able. Mr. Weaver will be missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his father Bobby Lee Weaver.

Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife Barbara Jean Canico Weaver of Shaw; mother Frances Shirlene Cobb Weaver of Cleveland; siblings Larry Weaver (Carla) of Cleveland, Terry Weaver (Sherry) of Bruce, Johnny Weaver (Debbie) of Pontotoc and Tina Burchfield (David) of Drew; special friends, Samuel and Jonathan Storey; a host of nieces and nephews; and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Larry Weaver, Terry Weaver, Johnny Weaver, Sam Storey, Jonathan Storey, Tyler Weaver, Terry Blake Weaver, and David Burchfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

