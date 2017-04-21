Janelle Fox Tarver of Merigold passed away on April 18, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Graveside service immediately followed beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at North Cleveland Cemetery with Mr. Jim Hilliard officiating.

She was born on August 9, 1933, to Marvin and Audell Fox. She married her high school sweetheart, Harry C. (Bud) Tarver in 1950, and they were married for 54 years, until his death in 2004.

Mrs. Tarver is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her twin sister Jeanette Warren; and her son-in-law Freddie Goodwin.

Mrs. Tarver is survived by five children Cathy Webb (Woody) of Meridian, Sharon Goodwin of Bishopville, SC, Toni Rogers (Lee) of Hernando, Cody Whatley (Lewis) of Clarksdale and Harry C. "Bubba" Tarver III (Sharon) of Clinton; sisters, Kay Hillard of Leland and Ann Avritt of Cleveland; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Richard Webb, David Rogers, Caleb Goodwin, Andy Hall, Chris Smith, and Jason Meyer.

Honorary pallbearers were Marvin Carolla and Lee Sellers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or to Multiple Myloma Research Hospital in Arkansas.

To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit rayfuneralhome.net