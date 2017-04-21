Shirley Richardson, 54, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, with loved ones by her side.

Funeral services will be held at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rudy Seals Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Family hour will begin at 2 p.m. with public viewing from 4-5 p.m. at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Shirley attended Nailor Elementary School and graduated from East Side High School in 1981. She attended Greater New Kingdom Church and left a special place in her heart for the Fresenius Kidney Center in Cleveland.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories to her mother Meallean Harris; sister Lisa Coleman (Eddie); brother Randy Richardson (Shayla); and three sons Terris Richardson, Kevin Richardson (LeKisha) and Mario Richardson (Shequita). Her granddaughter MaKailey was the joy of her life and showed the true meaning of lovre and happiness. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will definitely miss her.