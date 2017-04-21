Eddie S. Wadlington, 75, of Shaw died April 18, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017, at McEvans Elementary School in Shaw with Rev. Allen Blake officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Winona.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at the school.

Survivors include sons Roderick Wadlington and Andrew Wadlington, both of Shaw, and Jerome Wadlington of Chicago and Michael Wadlington of Conyers, GA; daughters Beverly Ward of Shaw and Sharon Dickson of St. Louis, MO; brothers Erbie Waldington of Shaw, Willie Bee Wadlington of Chicago and James Wadlington; sister Lettie Carol (Roy) Sears of Cleveland, OH; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.