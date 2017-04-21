Quintaves Luckett, 17, of Coffeyville, KN, formerly of Ruleville, died April 13, 2017, in Coffeyville, KN.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at New Zion Baptist Church in Drew with Rev. Joe C. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville

Survivors include father David Carr; mother Ruby Luckett; grandmother Lillie Luckett; brothers Lervoltis Luckett, David Luckett, Antino Luckett, Qwentarves Luckett, Devin Luckett, Cortrell Luckett, Deandre Luckett, David Carr and Randy Carr; sisters Charity Luckett, Charsile Luckett, Romunda Luckett, Shamunda Luckett, RúShundra Luckett, Darzanna Carr, Roshelle Carr and Gwenish Kirkland.

