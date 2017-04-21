Samuel Miller, 72, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Drew, died April 11, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at New Jerusalem Church in Ruleville with Elder Chaise D. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include sons Samuel N. Miller II of Chicago and Elder Chaise D. Miller of Carterville, IL; daughter June Robinson of Chicago; brother Elder Melvin David Miller of Grenada; sisters Eva L. Fountain of Drew, Shirley J. Harris of Memphis, Kertrina M. Haynes of Cleveland, Lucille Pettis of Mound Bayou, Geraldine Wood of Collierville, TN, and Doris M. Mitchner of Memphis; and 8 grandchildren.

