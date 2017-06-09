Bryan Aubrey Lee, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and a resident of Destrehan, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the age of 27.

Bryan was a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an employee of Entergy at the Waterford 3 Nuclear Plant. He enjoyed exercising and ran multiple full and half marathons.

He is survived by his father Aubrey Lee Jr. and wife Sandra of Kenner, LA; sister Amanda Hanson and husband Bobby of Ocean Springs; niece Leah Hanson; grandparents Aubrey and Vidalia Lee, and Lucille Jeansonne; and stepbrothers and stepsister.

He was preceded in death by his mother Teresa Lee; and grandfather Irving Jeansonne.

Visitation was Friday, June 9, 2017, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, from 10 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. The service will be conducted by Wes Thomas. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.