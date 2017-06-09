Eva Ann Dickins Boschert, 87, a retired Nursing Home Administrator at River Oaks and Oak Grove Nursing Home, died June 8, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation is Friday June 9, 2017, 5-7 p.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday June 10, 2017, at Duncan Baptist Church in Duncan with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery.

Mrs. Boschert graduated from Clarksdale High School and attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO, where she was a member of Eta Epsilon Gamma Sorority. She made her debut at the Debutante Ball at the Hotel Greenville on December 20, 1947. She was past-president of the Opera Study Club and Woman’s Club. She was a member of Music Study Club, PEP at the First United Methodist Church and a member of Duncan Baptist Church where she was the organist for 40 years.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years Thomas N. Boschert (married March 25, 1952); daughter Ann C. Boschert McNeal (Bill) of Clay, AL; sons Neville H. Boschert (Betsy) of Ridgeland and Curtis D. Boschert (Barbie) of Duncan; grandchildren Thomas H. McNeal, John McNeal, Carl Boschert and Katherine Boschert; great-grandson Liam McNeal and caregivers Charlotte Dunn, Willie D. Burks and Ezella Burks.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon Butler Dickins and Juanita Carter Dickens.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers and everyone at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Memorials may be made to the Duncan Baptist Church, PO Box 115, Duncan, MS 38740.