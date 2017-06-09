Rosie Lee Weatherspoon, 90, of Winstonville died on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Mt. Mariah Church in Winstonville with Rev. Joe Pipes officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Mariah Cemetery in Winstonville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include sons James (Julia) Weatherspoon of Californina, Alphonsa (Sharyl) Weatherspoon of Nashville, TN, Edward (Bernice) Weatherspoon of Clarkesville, TN, Charles E. Weatherspoon of Winstonville, Larry Weatherspoon of Flint, MI, Thomas Weatherspoon of Louisiana, Ceaser (Latonya) Weatherspoon of California, Avis A. Weatherspoon of Texas and Larry Davis of Cleveland; daughters Charolene Finley of Burton, MI, Patricia (Earl) Laualais of Georgia, Audrey Weatherspoon of Winstonville, Share (Chris) Gillispie of Georgia and Lisa Habet of Georgia; and 51 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.