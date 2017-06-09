Jimmie Lee Robinson, 58, of Shaw died on June 5, 2017 at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Greenville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Greenville.

Survivors include sons Demon Barnes of St. Louis and Marko Stanton of Chicago; daughter Kenethia Stanton of Shaw; brother Charles Harris of California; sister Florence Taulbert of Tulsa, OK; and 5 grandchildren.