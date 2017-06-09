Lorene Walker, 78, of Cleveland died on June 4, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Azion Church in Mound Bayou. Burial will be in Azion Cemetery in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include son Lee M. Weatherspoon of Cleveland; daughters Ether Walker of Mound Bayou, Daisy Pates of Merigold, Blound Vaughn and Deloris Weatherspoon of Cleveland; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.