Larry Terry, 58, of Ruleville died on June 4, 2017, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at New Jerusalem Church in Ruleville with Rev. Willie Frank Peacock officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

Survivors include son Andrea Brown of Batesville; daughters Kenji Terry of Ruleville and Raven Terry of Southaven; brothers Rev. Willie Frank Peacock and Michael Williams of Denver, CO, and Lester Williams and Lorenzo Terry of Ruleville; sister Joyce Ann Peacock of Ruleville; and 6 grandchildren.