Bernice Deloris Butler, 79, of Cleveland died on May 30, 2017 at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Rev. Ollie Shaw officiating. Burial will be in Merigold Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include daughter Bobbie Bell of Cleveland; sister Jeanette Angry of Chicago; 18 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.