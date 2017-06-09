Ronnie “MT” Kimbrough, 60, of Cleveland died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at St. Paul MB Church in Cleveland with Reverend Fredrick Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland under the direction of T.L. Redmond Funeral Home, Cleveland.

Visitation will be from noon until the service Sunday at the church.

Survivors include son Justin Atkins of Chicago, IL; daughter Latonya Atkins of Chicago, IL; mother Mary D. Fortney of Cleveland; brother Ronald Kimbrough of Racine, WI; sister Theresa Kimbrough of Lombard, IL; and 6 grandchildren.