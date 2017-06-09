Mary Ella Lark, 83, of Cleveland died June 4, 2017, in her home surrounded by all her loved ones.

She leaves to cherish her memories sons Roosevelt (Angie) Blair of Ruleville, Miller Lark of Shaw, John Lark of Chicago, IL, Joe Lewis Atkins of Cleveland, Stanley Atkins of Milwaukee, WI, and Andrew Lark of Ruleville; daughters Rendia Lark of Cleveland, Mittie (Keith) Nolden of Ruleville, Doris (J.D.) Stallings of Cleveland, Mary Lee Cole of Springfield, IL, and Melinda (Clayton) Blair of Drew; sisters Georgia Moses of Shaw and Earlean Carter of Detroit, MI; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Earl Blair and Miller Lark; brothers Roosevelt Atkins, Lonnie Atkins, and Frank Luster; sister Bobbie Atkins; son James “Bruh” Blair; and one grandson Micheal L. Matthews.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Apostolic Faith Church in Cleveland with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at T.L. Redmond Funeral Home in Cleveland.