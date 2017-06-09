Larry “Pepper” Royster, 57, of Shelby died Monday, June 5, 2017, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Shiloh M.B. Church in Shelby with burial following in Shiloh Memorial Gardens under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland. Rev. Wilbert will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Shiloh M.B. Church in Shelby and from noon until the service Saturday.

Survivors include daughters Tiffany White of Cleveland, Maise Cooper of Duncan; son Warentavious Royster of Duncan; sisters Joyce Friend, Sharon and Lisa Stancle of Shelby, Avis Diane Parker, Adrianna Parker-Brown, Jessie Parker and Sherry Parker-Barr of Chicago, IL; brothers Randy Stancle of Blythville, AR, Javis Stancle of Seattle, WA, Alfonzo Singletary and Inester Johnson of Chicago, IL, and Warren Gean Parker of Houston, TX; grandchildren Deranisha and Deranekia White of Cleveland; and stepdaughter Jackie Sims of Shelby.