Robert Buford, 69, of Clarksdale, formerly of Alligator, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at White Stone M.B, Church in Davenport with Rev. L.T. Mapp officiating. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Lyon.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at Byas Funeral Home and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include wife Ludella Buford of Clarksdale; sons Stanley Buford of Alligator, George Buford of Milwaukee, Robert Buford Jr., Jackie Pace and Everett Pace, all of Clarksdale, and Anquwan Pace of New Albany, IN; daughters Patricia Archer of Memphis, TN, Carolyn Stills of Southaven, and Lashanda Wavers of Clinton.