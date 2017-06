Mr. Quintarius Wright of Omaha, NE, formerly of Rosedale, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Omaha, NE.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Changing Your World Ministries in Rosedale with Pastor Elnora Littleton officiating. Burial will be at Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison under the direction of Redmon Funeral Home in Greenville.