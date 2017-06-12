Vincent “Leroy” Ray Sr., 73, of Merigold, formerly of Drew, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Bolivar Medical Center.

Services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2017, 3 p.m. at Williams and Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville, with visitation from 2 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Ray “Leroy” was born in Marks, on September 20, 1943, to the late Balfoie York and Joseph Ray. He resided in Drew for most of his life and was retired from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He loved playing dominos, fishing, squirrel hunting and spending time outside and in the yard. He was a former member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Coffeeville, MS, and was of the Baptist faith. Leroy loved his family and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Arthur Ray.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Ray; children, Vincent Ray Jr. (Cindy) of Mobile, AL, Dorothy English (David) of Grand Bay, AL, Cindy Hasty (Robert) of Mobile, AL, David Ray (Monica) of Saraland, AL; James Ray (Crystal) of Drew; and Mary Sparks (Jose) of Canton; two sisters, Mildred Avant and Mary Hollingsworth, both of Water Valley; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Brother Robert Haney will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Drew Cemetery.

Williams and Lord is in charge.