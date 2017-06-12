James Calvin Green Sr., 85, of Cleveland passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Burd officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

James was born on June 27, 1931, to Mark and Nellie Green in Poplar Creek. He proudly served his country in the Marines then worked for the local newspaper, The Bolivar Commercial, in Cleveland, for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed restoring furniture, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Nellie Green.

James is survived by his beloved wife Ida Green; children, Sandra Green Walker (Billy), James Calvin Green Jr., Fred Allen Green (Julie), and David Lamar Green; sisters, Audrey Green Knox and Alice Cothran; brother, Doyle Green; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family of Mr. Green would like to give a special thank you to Grace Hospice and Susan Hays.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

