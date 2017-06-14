Robert Neal “Bobby” Mitchell, 56, of Shaw died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at his home.

Bobby was born May 10, 1961, in Indianola and was the son of James Lee and Sharon McFerrin Mitchell. He was an agricultural mechanic and worked for John Deere for many years. Bobby was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of Shaw Baptist Church, the American Legion, and the VFW.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by three children Chase Mitchell, Chris Mitchell, and LeAnn Mitchell; brother, Tommy Mitchell; and two grandchildren.

The family received friends Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. memorial service at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola.

