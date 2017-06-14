Annie M. Douglas, 68, of Shelby died Tuesday, June 7, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Community Chapel Church in Shelby with Reverend Samuel Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Church Cemetery in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at the T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include son Reginald Douglas of Shelby; daughters Debra Janka and Loria Bell, both of Shelby; brother George Bell Jr. of Heidleburg; sisters Eleanor Bell-Leflore of Milwaukee, WI, Earnestine B. Monix of Chicago, Georgia Bell-McKinney of Shelby; grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

