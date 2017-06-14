Clodie D. Smith, 74, of Mound Bayou died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Shelby Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Jerusalem M.B. Church in Mound Bayou with Reverend Glenn Lyles officiating. Burial will follow in Jerusalem M.B. Church Cemetery in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland followed by family hour from 6-7 p.m.; and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include daughters Aneika Moore of Merigold and Angela Smith-Riley of Jackson; brothers Milton Daughrity of Cleveland, Tommie Daughrity of Detroit, Otis and Joseph Daughrity, both of Chicago, IL, Brandon Rogers of Dallas, TX and Joseph Williams of Jackson; sisters Delores Similton and Clara Williams, both of Chicago, IL, Martha Neal of Mound Bayou; and three grandchildren.

