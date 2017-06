Timothy Russell of Rosedale died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Riverside United Church in Rosedale with Bro. General Burton officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.