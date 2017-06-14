Jeffery Wilson, 50, of Shelby died Friday, June 9, 2017, in Winstonville.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Lampton Street Church of Christ in Mound Bayou with Dr. Harvey M. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Memorial Gardens in Shelby under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Survivors include a sister Chris Smith; brother Lawrence Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.