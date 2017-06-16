Taylor King, 46, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1971, to Arnold Taylor King Sr. and Nancy Ann Underwood King. Taylor was born and raised in Cleveland, graduating from Cleveland High School in the class of 1989. After graduation Taylor attended Mississippi Delta Junior College and graduated from Delta State University with a BBA in business. A baseball player, Taylor played in high school, junior college and Delta State. While in Cleveland, he was a salesman with Quality Steel Corporation. On December 4, 1999, he married Holley Holladay, and they spent a short stint in Cleveland before moving to Tupelo. Taylor worked with North Mississippi Medical Center as a pharmacy technician for five years until recently receiving his certification as an insurance adjuster. He attended St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years Holley Holladay King of Tupelo; son Zackary Taylor King of Tupelo; mother Nancy King of Tupelo; sister Melissa King Pittman of Tupelo; uncles, James Murray Underwood (Sandra) of Jackson and Samuel McNeil of Newland, N.C.; niece and nephew, Anna Claire Pittman of Pontotoc and Don Pittman (Brooklyn) and their son, Jax of Pontotoc; mother-in-law, Donna Moore of Tupelo and father-in-law, Charles M. Holladay (Connie) of Houlka.

He was preceded in death by his father Arnold Taylor King, Sr. and aunt Jayne McNeil.

A celebration of Taylor's life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Blackwell and Rev. Rob Gill officiating and Jack Tidwell serving as the celebrant. Graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Saturday.

Pallbearers will be Rick Nelms, Bradford Ridgway, Don Pittman, Jack Tidwell, Todd Kitchings and Whitt Whitten.

Honorary pallbearers will be D.D. Hardy, Lynn Hardin, Jim Warrington and Jody Griffin.

Memorials may be made to the LeBonheur Foundation, PO Box 42048, Memphis, TN 38174-2048 and St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave, Tupelo, MS 38804.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.