Charles Edward Harper, 74, of Hallsville, TX, and formerly of Shaw, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born January 16, 1943, in Lexington, and was the son of William B. and Mary Lee Tucker Harper. As the son of sharecroppers, the family moved around during Charles’ childhood, eventually moving to Shaw and then settling in Choctaw. After many years of truck driving, Charles began working for Mann Trucking Company in Greenville, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement. It was during his trucking days that he was given his nickname “Mississippi Roadrunner.” Even though he retired from driving trucks, he was always busy mowing yards, hauling scrap iron, or picking up pecans. Charles was a simple man but he had a heart of gold. He would do anything to help anyone that needed it. Charles loved his pickup truck, his side by side, his friends, and anything John Deere, but there was nothing he loved more than his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.B. and Mary Lee Harper; two brothers, Billy Harper and William Harper; and two sisters, Mary Alice Harper and Shirley Lawson.

Charles is survived by four daughters Tracy Bryant and her husband Randy of Hallsville, TX, Lynn Kelly and her husband John, Candy Merlin and her husband Sam both of Longview, TX, and Janie Nolley and her husband Joe of Diana, TX; three brothers, Roy Harper and his wife Pat of Warren, AR, Jimmy Harper and his wife Donna of Indianola, and James Harper and his wife Linda of Dennis; two sisters, Marie Hill and her husband Bobby of Skene and Ruthie Rodgers and her husband Eddie of Raymond; six grandchildren, Matthew Prescott, Casey Franklin, Nicole Bryant, Gracie Nolley, Trouble Kelly, and Lizzy Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 16, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Burton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shaw Cemetery.

