Bobbie Jean Jackson, 74, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA.

She was born April 10, 1943, to the late Eugene Jackson and Willie Mae Jenkins Jackson Smith in Jackson and later moved to Cleveland.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Lampton Street Church of Christ in Mound Bayou with Dr. Harvey M. Jackson, pastor and Dr. Billy Curl of Los Angeles, CA, eulogist.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her father Eugene Jackson; her mother Willie Mae Jackson Smith; her three sisters Linda Faye Jackson, Denise Jackson and Stella Louise Jackson Winters.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter Sia Awakoaiye of Oakland, CA; three grandchildren; sisters Elsie Burton of Boyle and Bessie Daniels of Nashville, TN; brothers Dr. Harvey Millsap Jackson of Cleveland, Eugene Jackson of Cleveland, Jessie Jackson of Cleveland, Cedrick Jackson of Jacksonville, FL, William Jackson of Raleigh, NC, and Dennis Jackson of Los Angeles, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.