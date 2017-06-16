Andre Michael Knight, 38, of Stafford, VA, died June 6, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Azion Church in Mound Bayou with Pastor Clifton Knight officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 4-5 p.m. and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include wife Kaylin Jennings-Knight of Stafford, VA; mother Doris Green; sons Andre M. McKnight Jr. of Hampton, GA, Kamari Jennings of Stafford, VA; daughters Taija Knight, Kayianna Newport and Kai Newport, all of Stafford, VA, and Desitiny Crumpler and Xzireee Freeman of Hampton, GA; brother Clifton Knight of Dallas, TX; and sisters Syretta Knight of Restan, VA, and Kamarie Green of Mound Bayou.