Charles Lee Washington, 72, of Gary, IN, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

He was born on December 3, 1944, in Cleveland to Lawrence Thomas and Pearlean Washington.

Charles is survived by his wife, Teresita Washington; mother Pearlean Turner of Cleveland; sons Randell Washington, Larry (Cassie) Hurley, David (Cynthia) Hurley, Charles Washington, Gary (Shemeka) Washington, Charles Fairs, Terryn (Tamie) Bell, Bryan Jenkins, Durran Winters and Cedric Winters; daughters Tondra (John) Cahill, Melissa Bell, Tasha Bell, Cassandra (Erie) Jokinen, Ashley Tipton; and many grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Thomas; and sons Lorenzo Washington and Cornell Hurley.

Charles was a born again Christian and a very humble and hardworking man. Charles loved to farm and and grow organic vegetables. He enjoyed reading and collecting rare coins. Charles retired from BP Refinery in Whiting as an operator at SRU/ALKY unit.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home in Portage, IN, with Pastor Rick Oliver officiating. Burial of cremains to follow at Heritage Cemetery in Portage, IN.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.