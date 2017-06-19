Susie Soliz, 54, of Boyle passed away Friday, June 16, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2017, from 1- 3 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Friday at 3 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery.

Susie was born on July 8, 1962, to Ramiro and Ramona (Palacious) Soliz in Cleveland. She attended school in Rosedale. Susie worked with Kathy and Ed Hall in the daycare for 25 years. She also worked for Tyson for a short time before going to work at the Pace Pentecostal Daycare.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents Ramiro Soliz and Ramona Palacious Soliz.

Susie is survived by daughters Selena Soliz of Boyle, Katherine Soliz of Cleveland, Pamela Harper of Cleveland; sons Justin Harper of Cleveland, Joshua Harper of Cleveland; brother, Edward Soliz of Cleveland, Valentino Soliz of Atlanta, GA; sisters Crystal Harper of Cleveland, Phyllis Sanders of Cleveland; and grandson, Mason Sudduth of Cleveland.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Harper, Justin Harper, Jessie Palacious, Cody Sanders, Edward Soliz, Valentino Soliz and Joe Garcia.

