Mrs. Hattie LaBon McGarrh Prewitt, 102, of Shaw passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at her home.

Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services immediately followed at 3 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home with Brother Carl Bradford Prewitt and Brother Clarence Edwards officiating. Interment was in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Hattie was born on April 23, 1915, to Henry Edward McGarrh and Willie Claire McGarrh in Stewart. On May 28, 1935, she married Elmer Lawrence Prewitt in Merigold. Hattie was a member of the Bolivar County Homemakers club and Boyle Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening when she was able and was a talented seamstress. Hattie loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her famous popcorn balls and divinity that she made around the holiday season.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lawrence Prewitt; parents, Henry Edward McGarrh and Willie Claire McGarrh; sisters, Pinnie Haliburton, Kathernie Davis, Henrilu Ingram, Melba Claire Conner, and Thelma Ruth McKnight; and brothers; James Edward McGarrh and T. Ubern McGarrh.

Hattie is survived by her son, Bern Prewitt Sr. (Bobbye) of Boyle; daughter, El Laurie Prewitt Bolm (Doc) of Clarksdale; grandchildren, Bern Prewitt Jr. of Boyle, Melissa Prewitt of Boyle and Le LaBon Fife of Rayville, LA; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Bern Prewitt Jr., Hunter Fife, Ernie McKnight, Edward McKnight Jr., Jeffrey Shivers, and Brad Shivers. Honorary will be Allen Halliburton, Seve Halliburton, Eckward McKnight Jr., Ernie McKnight and Ken McGarrh.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

