Lula Katherine Stowers Smith, 78, of Inverness died on June 15, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Union Grove M.B. Church in Moorhead with Rev. Edward Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Memorial Gardens in Indianola.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, and family hour will be from 5-6 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Indianola.

Survivors include sons Eugene and Jimmy Smith of Indianola, Guy Smith of Rosedale, and Earl and Arthur Smith of Grand Rapids, MI; daughters Mary Long and Patricia Lockett of Inverness, Clementine Smith of Indianola, and Sharon Stowers of Cleveland; brothers Earnest Stowers of Tunica, Roy Stowers of Indianapolis, IN, and Mack Arthur Stowers of Atlanta, GA; sisters Lorine Myers of Indianola, and Mae Francis Daniels of Indianapolis, IN; 30 grandchildren, 49 great- grandchildren, 2 great- great- great- grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.