Dorothy Pope Tate, 58, of Rolling Fork died Friday, June 16, 2017, at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Mt. Lula M.B. Church in Rolling Fork with Rev. James E. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

She is survived by daughter Tabitha Pope Tate of Vicksburg; son Christopher L. Bee of Rolling Fork; six grandsons; siblings Thelma Gaynell Pope of Rolling Fork, Maggie Gentry of Jacksonville, NC, Natasha Pope and Alice Pope Baker, both of Greenwood, Shirley Pope Wesley of Nashville, TN, Floyd Pope of Cleveland, Larry Pope of Vicksburg, Edward Pope of Rolling Fork, Patrick Pope of Clarksville, TN, and a host of other relatives and friends.